Johnston finished with five receptions on seven targets for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Friday's 27-21 win over the Chiefs.

Johnston looked like a fantasy stud in Brazil after cashing in on two of Justin Herbert's trio of touchdown passes. The third-year wideout has had his shares of ups and downs, but this is the kind of performance the Chargers had in mind when they selected Johnston in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It is worth noting that both Keenan Allen (7-68-1) and Ladd McConkey (6-74-0) finished with more targets and receptions in Friday's win. That said, if the Chargers' offense continues to air out it out like we saw against the Chiefs, then all three starting receivers theoretically could eat this season. Make sure Johnston is rostered ahead of next Monday's matchup against the Raiders.