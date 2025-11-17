Johnston failed to catch any of his three targets in the 35-6 drubbing at the hands of the Jaguars on Sunday.

Justin Herbert was pulled early in the second half after the Chargers were manhandled on both sides of the ball. The entirety of the team's passing attack took a hit, but none more so than Johnston who just garnered 10 targets in the win prior against the Steelers. It's fair to assume the Chargers should get back on track against the lowly Raiders in Week 13, but with difficult matchups upcoming against teams like the Eagles, Chiefs and Texans, this might not be the only game that's rough sledding for Johnston.