Johnston tallied two catches (on three targets) for nine yards in Sunday's 36-34 loss to the Dolphins.

Despite Mike Williams leaving for a portion of the first half due to a head injury, Johnston only saw 22 offensive snaps, far below supposed No. 4 wide receiver Joshua Palmer's 55. It's possible the Chargers just simply want to ease Johnston into NFL action, but the big-bodied target was supposed to be a more critical offensive factor early on. It'll be interesting to monitor his snap count totals against the Titans in Week 2.