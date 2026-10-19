Johnston caught one of three targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Chiefs.

Johnston needed just one catch to set a season high in receiving yards, but he was tackled at the 1-yard line to keep him without a touchdown this season after consecutive eight-touchdown regular seasons. The Chargers proceeded to back up 11 yards from there and settled for a field goal. Johnston has caught a deep pass in each of the past two games, securing a 44-yard catch in the Week 5 loss to Seattle prior to the 57-yard catch against the Chiefs. The 2023 first-round pick has just eight catches through five appearances heading into LA's Week 7 bye.