Johnston caught four of his five targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in the 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Johnston was exceptional after missing the previous week due to a groin injury. The 2023 first-round pick had just 16 catches for 156 yards over the past seven games as Los Angeles struggled to adapt after a litany of offensive line injuries. Thankfully for fantasy managers, Dallas presented absolutely zero issues for Justin Herbert, setting the stage for Johnston's massive game. It's hard to imagine Johnston putting together another significant day Week 17 against the fearsome Texans defense, but he's undoubtedly a key piece for the offense in terms of the deep-play threat.