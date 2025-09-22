Johnston tallied six receptions for 89 yards on 10 targets in the 23-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Johnson broke free for a 37-yard reception that appeared to have him bottled up for a shorter gain only for the play to not be ruled dead allowing the third-year receiver to scamper for additional yardage. Still, the 10 targets was second only behind Keenan Allen (11) and Johnston was frequently used on intermediate routes all over the field as well. That's now consecutive games in which the 2023 first-round pick has finished top two in targets, all but solidifying his key role in the dynamic offense.