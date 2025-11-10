Johnston had five receptions on 10 targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Johnston paced the Chargers in targets on Sunday Night Football, finishing with his second game recording double-digit targets this season. The large volume didn't result in a notable fantasy score this time around, as it was Ladd McConkey (4-107-1) who cashed in Justin Herbert's lone touchdown pass of the evening. Johnston is still on pace for a career year with a 37-502-6 receiving line through nine appearances. The 23-year-old will look to enter Los Angeles' Week 12 bye on a high note with a strong showing against the Jaguars next Sunday.