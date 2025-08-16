Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Leaves field on cart
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston (head) was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game versus the Rams, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.
Johnston remained on the turf after landing hard on his helmet early in the first quarter and then was taken to the locker room, likely to undergo tests to determine the nature of his injury. Assuming a head injury is confirmed, he'd be subject to the concussion protocol in order to practice and eventually play again.
