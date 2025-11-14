Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Limited at practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston (shin) remained limited at practice Thursday.
The same applies to fellow wide receiver Ladd McConkey (ankle), with each player now having one more chance to practice fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Ultimately, Friday's final injury report will clarify whether Johnston and/or McConkey head into the weekend with a Week 11 injury designation.
