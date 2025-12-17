Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Limited at practice
Johnston (groin) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Rookie wideout Tre' Harris took on an 84 percent snap share with Johnston absent for Sunday's 16-13 win over the Chargers. Johnston was a late addition to last week's injury report, and while the issue doesn't seem serious, he may need a full practice Thursday/Friday to enter this weekend in good shape for Sunday's favorable matchup with Dallas.
