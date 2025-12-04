Johnston (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.

Per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, Johnston wore a non-contact jersey during Thursday's session, with the Chargers' ensuing injury report revealing that the wideout is managing a shoulder issue. Johnston now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles. After recording five catches for 42 yards on 10 targets in Week 10, Johnston has been targeted three times in each of his last two outings, though he did manage to put up a 3/23/1 receiving line in this past Sunday's win over the Raiders.