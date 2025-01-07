Johnston was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a thigh injury.

Johnston finished the regular season in impressive fashion, recording career highs in catches (13), receiving yards (186) and targets (14) in the Chargers' 34-20 win over the Raiders this past Sunday. He may have suffered the thigh injury at some point along the way, however, though his ability to practice in any fashion Tuesday offers hope that the issue isn't too serious. Assuming Johnston is able to upgrade to full practice participation by Thursday, he should head into Saturday's wild-card game in Houston without a designation.