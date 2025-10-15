Johnston (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Johnston approached Week 6 action with a questionable tag after logging limited practices Wednesday through Friday, and was ultimately deemed inactive for the Chargers' 29-27 win over the Dolphins. Johnston now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level ahead of this Sunday's game against the Colts, but the wideout will likely need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid a Week 7 injury designation.