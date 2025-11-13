Johnston (shin) was limited at practice Wednesday.

As was fellow wide receiver Ladd McConkey (ankle), which makes the duo's status worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Johnston was on the field for 82 percent of the Chargers' snaps on offense in the team's Week 10 win over the Steelers, en route to logging a team-high 10 targets, and at this stage it's unclear if his shin issue is something that occurred in that contest or popped up during Wednesday's practice.