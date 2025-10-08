Johnston (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Johnston logged an 82 percent snap share in this past Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders, while catching all four of his targets for 40 yards and carrying once for nine yards. It's unclear whether the wideout -- who lost a fumble in the contest -- is dealing with an issue coming out of Week 5 action or if his hamstring injury occurred during Wednesday's practice. Look for added context in that regard to arrive no later than Thursday, once the Chargers' next practice report is posted.