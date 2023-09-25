Johnston caught two of his three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Vikings.

For a third consecutive week the 2023 first-round pick played under 25 percent of the total team snaps. It appears as though Johnston will need at least one injury ahead of him on the depth chart to get any sort of sizable workload, but with Mike Williams slated for an MRI on Monday after injuring his knee in Sunday's win, that opportunity could come sooner rather than later.