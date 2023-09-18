Johnston caught one of his two targets for seven yards in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans on Sunday.

The Chargers have a deep wide receiver corps, but it's a bit surprising to see the 2023 first-round pick play just 10 total snaps Sunday after registering a paltry 22 in his NFL debut last week. With Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer all healthy, it's understandably hard for the rookie target to crack the rotation. However, given the draft capital invested in the big-bodied target it feels unlikely Johnston will continue to be a nonfactor as the season progresses.