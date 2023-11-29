Johnston (ribs/ finger) practiced fully Wednesday.
In Sunday night's 20-10 loss to the Ravens, Johnston was limited to one catch on three targets for seven yards, while logging 29 of a possible 66 snaps on offense. Johnston suffered a rib injury during the third quarter of the contest, per Kris Rhim of ESPN, but with a full practice Wednesday under his belt, the 2023 first-rounder is slated to play this weekend against the Patriots. However, as long as top wide receiver Keenan Allen (quad) is available, Johnston will profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option.
More News
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Participating in practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: X-rays come back negative•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Rough showing in primetime•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Big drop Sunday•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Scores first professional TD•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Fails with additional opportunities•