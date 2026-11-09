Johnston caught one of four targets for a 58-yard touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Texans.

Johnston's long touchdown catch cut the deficit to 38-15 in the fourth quarter. That was the final pass Justin Herbert (finger) completed before exiting the game. If Herbert can't play against the Ravens in Week 10, Johnston would likely find himself catching passes from DJ Uiagalelei. Johnston's 58 receiving yards set a new season high, surpassing his one-catch, 57-yard effort in Week 6, and Sunday's TD was his first of the season.