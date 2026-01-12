Johnston secured three of six targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Patriots in the wild-card round.

Johnston finished second on the Chargers in terms of targets behind Keenan Allen (eight), but like the rest of Los Angeles' pass-catching offense which Ladd McConkey led with just 32 receiving yards, he was inefficient versus New England's defense. Still, during the regular season Johnston demonstrated improved chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert, as the 2023 first-round pick managed a respectable 51-735-8 receiving line (84 targets) across 14 regular-season appearances. He was hampered by shin, hamstring, groin and shoulder injuries during the second half of the season. Johnston will look to take another step forward in 2026, which is currently positioned as the final year of his rookie deal with the Chargers, though the team could exercise his fifth-year option this offseason.