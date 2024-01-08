Johnston recorded two receptions on five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Chiefs.

Even in the absence of Keenan Allen (heel), Johnston has struggled to consistently command targets. That continued Sunday, as he tied for fourth on the team with five targets, and he's failed to top that mark in three of the four games that Allen has been sidelined. Johnston closes his rookie campaign with a disappointing 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns across 17 games.