Johnston (thigh/illness) didn't practice Wednesday.
After being limited by a thigh issue Tuesday, Johnston sat out Wednesday's session with an illness cited for his absence along with his previously listed thigh issue. Thursday's final injury report is thus slated to reveal the game status' of both Johnston and fellow wideout Joshua Palmer (foot), who has logged back-to-back 'DNPs' ahead of Saturday's playoff opener against the Texans.
More News
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Limited in practice after big game•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Sets multiple career-best marks•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Modest numbers on road•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Makes three catches Thursday•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Good to go for Week 16•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Dealing with ankle injury•