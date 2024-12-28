Johnston caught five passes for 48 yards on eight targets against New England on Saturday.

Johnston dropped another pass and ideally would have done more with eight targets on a day where Justin Herbert threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns. There have been flickers from Johnston every so often throughout 2024, and the Chargers are clearly committed to giving him starter-level snaps, but it would be really nice to see Johnston even out his game and become more dependable. Johnston heads into his Week 18 matchup against Las Vegas with a catch rate of 54.5 percent at just 6.8 yards per target -- unacceptable numbers for a starting wideout playing in a Herbert offense.