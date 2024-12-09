Johnston caught five of his seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the 19-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Some assumed Johnston would operate as the team's top target with Ladd McConkey (shoulder/knee) sidelined, but Joshua Palmer took over as the intermediate focal point (6-9-78). Johnston still nearly saw a season high in looks (he had eight back in Week 11), which is a prominent point especially because the second-year target was still used as a deep-threat specialist. Given the litany of difficult injuries McConkey seems to be trying to gut through, Johnston and Palmer could once again see an uptick in work against a bad Tampa Bay defense next week.