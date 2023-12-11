Johnston caught three of his four targets for 91 yards in the 24-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

It's been a dismal season for the Chargers and for the 2024 first-round pick, but quietly Johnston may be turning things around with his second consecutive game of 50-plus yards. A beautiful fourth-quarter 57-yard bomb in stride accounted for the majority of the wideout's yardage in a game in which Los Angeles trailed from the jump, but it's hard to discount the catch given Johnston has failed to make those exact kind of plays at various points this season. Quarterback Justin Herbert sustained an injury to a finger on his throwing hand, which could set the stage for Easton Stick to play Thursday to kick off the Week 15 slate.