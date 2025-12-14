Johnston (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Johnston was a late addition to the Chargers' Week 15 injury report, with Los Angeles listing him as questionable for Sunday's contest after he was unexpectedly a limited participant during Friday's practice. The third-year wideout ultimately won't be able to give it a go Sunday, resulting in him missing his second game of the season. With Johnston sidelined, the Chargers could have more reps and targets available for Keenan Allen and Tre' Harris behind No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey.