Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Not available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Johnston was a late addition to the Chargers' Week 15 injury report, with Los Angeles listing him as questionable for Sunday's contest after he was unexpectedly a limited participant during Friday's practice. The third-year wideout ultimately won't be able to give it a go Sunday, resulting in him missing his second game of the season. With Johnston sidelined, the Chargers could have more reps and targets available for Keenan Allen and Tre' Harris behind No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey.
