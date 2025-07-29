Coach Jim Harbaugh noted Tuesday that Johnston isn't in line to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Lions, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Harbaugh said that "veteran traditional starters" won't be seeing action in the contest, with Ladd McConkey being another Chargers' wideout not slated to play Thursday. In the wake of Mike Williams' retirement, McConkey and Johnston are on track to maintain key roles in the team's offense this coming season, with 2025 draftees Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith looking to make an immediate impact in a WR corps that also includes Derius Davis and Jalen Reagor (lower body).