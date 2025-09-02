Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston (concussion) isn't listed on the Chargers' initial Week 1 injury report that was released Tuesday.
Chargers head coach John Harbaugh had already confirmed Monday that Johnston cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, and the third-year wideout's absence from the injury report suggests that he practiced fully Tuesday and will be available for Friday's season opener versus the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil. While Johnston projects to begin the 2025 campaign as a starter, the Chargers' offseason additions of veteran Keenan Allen and rookie second-round pick Tre Harris could cut into Johnston's target share and playing time.
