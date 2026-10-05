Johnston caught one of two targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. He added one carry for minus-4 yards.

Despite Ladd McConkey (foot) playing just 24 of 71 offensive snaps, including zero in the second half, Johnston was a ghost most of the afternoon before hauling in a deep ball in the fourth quarter. Johnston continues to pace the team in snaps and routes at wide receiver, but he has little to show for it this season, posting just seven catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets. Johnston won't be a recommended fantasy play next Sunday against the Broncos, even if Patrick Surtain (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) are still banged up.