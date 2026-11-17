Johnston brought in his sole target for six yards in the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Monday night.

The speedster was poised to see some added involvement with Ladd McConkey (back) sidelined, but that never materialized on a night when 86 of Justin Herbert's 129 passing yards went to Tre' Harris. Johnston's yardage total was a season-low figure, and he's now been limited to one reception in four of the last five games. Johnston's often been able to offset the modest catch totals with big plays, but that clearly wasn't the case Monday night. Johnston will remain a hit-or-miss fantasy option in a Week 11 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday, irrespective of McConkey's availability.