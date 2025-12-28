Johnston brought in five of eight targets for 98 yards in the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Johnston got off to a slow start, but he ended up giving his day a significant boost via a team-high 60-yard catch late in the first half. The speedster finished with a team-high yardage tally and co-led the Chargers in targets as well, and Johnston is now averaging 101.5 receiving yards over his last two contests as a Week 18 road clash against the Broncos approaches.