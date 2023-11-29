Johnston (ribs) is participating in practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The extent of Johnston's participation remains to be seen, but his presence at practice Wednesday bodes well for his availability Sunday against the Patriots after Johnston sat out most of the second half Monday against the Ravens. Johnston caught one of three targets for seven yards in the 20-10 loss prior to hurting his ribs. The rookie wide receiver was medically cleared to return, so it's possible his inability to return to the game was at least in part performance-based.