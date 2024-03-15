Johnston and Joshua Palmer (knee) are the top wide receivers left on the Chargers after the team released Mike Williams (knee) and traded Keenan Allen to Chicago.

The 2023 first-round pick should have every chance to earn a starting job even if the Chargers end up bringing in another wide receiver via an early pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The lack of target competition is promising for fantasy purposes, while Johnston's rookie-year performance and new coaching staff are considerably less promising. Jim Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman are known for prioritizing the running game, and the team's willingness to move on from both Allen and Williams further hint at that being the plan in Los Angeles despite having QB Justin Herbert under contract long term. Johnston said earlier this offseason that he expects a "breakout" under Harbaugh, after managing just 431 yards in 17 games as a rookie.