Johnston (hamstring) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Johnston managed to log a trio of limited practice sessions before being ruled out for the Chargers' win over the Dolphins in Week 6, so he may need to resume practicing in full in order to gain clearance for Sunday's matchup against the Colts. If the third-year pro were forced to miss any more time, rookie second-round pick Tre' Harris would get another chance to step into an expanded offensive role alongside Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen.