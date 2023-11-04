Johnston could be a featured target of the Chargers' passing attack with Joshua Palmer (knee) sidelined ahead of Monday's matchup against the Jets.

Johnston almost has to be a major target given Palmer was a featured option (19 receptions, 349 yards, one touchdown) in the team's previous five games. While Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler will likely be heavily utilized in the passing game, quarterback Justin Herbert has typically leaned on at least three pass catchers in a given game even in the most dire of situations, and the Jets' defense poses a significant obstacle specifically against the ground game. The 2023 first-round pick finally was involved Week 8 against the pitiful Bears defense (5-6-50) largely after Palmer reaggravated his knee injury, but Monday will pose an entirely different, and difficult, threat in a game that has significant playoff aspirations for both sides.