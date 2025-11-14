Johnston (shin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing fully Friday, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Johnston was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to a full session Friday bodes well for his chances of facing Jacksonville. That said, the WR's official 'questionable' designation makes his status worth confirming ahead of the Chargers' 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. In his team's Week 10 win over the Steelers, Johnston recorded an 82 snap share en route to catching five of his team-high 10 targets for 42 yards.