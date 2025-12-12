Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Questionable due to groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Kansas City.
Johnston showed up on the Chargers' Week 15 injury report Friday as limited due to a groin issue, and his status thus is up in the air heading into the weekend. Sudden appearances on practice reports typically are indicative of health concerns suffered during drills, but in any case the team will confirm his availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
