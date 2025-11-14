Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston (shin) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Johnston was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, with added context regarding his Week 11 status slated to arrive via his official participation level Friday. If Johnston is limited or out Sunday against the Jaguars, Tre' Harris would likely see added snaps alongside Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen.
