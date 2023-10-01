Johnston caught one of his three targets for 18 yards in the 24-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

There was some speculation Johnston would see a significant uptick in opportunities with Mike Williams (knee) out for the season, but that wasn't the case Sunday. Game script (24 total pass attempts by the Chargers) likely impacted the 2023 first-round pick somewhat, but the pecking order clearly favors Keenan Allen (five targets) and Joshua Palmer (eight targets) by a wide margin, and that doesn't even account for Austin Ekeler, who should be returning soon from a high-ankle sprain. The Chargers are on a bye Week 5 and will need to use that time to quickly assimilate the rookie into the offense.