Johnston (shin) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Though Johnston carried a questionable tag into Sunday, he didn't appear to be at any major risk of missing the contest after he was able to turn in a full practice Friday. After he had been limited to between zero and six targets over four straight appearances from Weeks 5 through 9, Johnston saw his involvement in the passing attack pick back up in the Chargers' win over the Steelers this past Sunday, when he finished with five catches for 42 yards on 10 targets. However, due to the presence of fellow wideouts Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen as well as the emergence of rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden, Johnston's target counts could remain highly volatile from week to week.