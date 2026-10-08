Johnston (chest) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

A chest injury has resulted in back-to-back capped sessions for Johnston to kick off Week 5 prep, giving him just one more opportunity to get back to full Friday before the Chargers potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos. With Ladd McConkey (foot) not practicing Wednesday or Thursday and potentially trending toward an absence, an active Johnston likely will be the top pass catcher available to QB Justin Herbert this weekend.