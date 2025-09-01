default-cbs-image
Johnston has been fully cleared from concussion protocol, according to Chris Roling of SI.com.

Johnston sustained a concussion during a preseason loss to the Rams on Aug. 16, but the wideout appears poised to be available for Friday's regular-season opener against the Chiefs. Look for added context on that front to arrive once the Chargers' first official practice/injury report is released ahead of the contest.

