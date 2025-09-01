Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Reportedly clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston has been fully cleared from concussion protocol, according to Chris Roling of SI.com.
Johnston sustained a concussion during a preseason loss to the Rams on Aug. 16, but the wideout appears poised to be available for Friday's regular-season opener against the Chiefs. Look for added context on that front to arrive once the Chargers' first official practice/injury report is released ahead of the contest.
More News
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Progressing in concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Suffers concussion•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Leaves field on cart•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Not on track to play Thursday•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Battling to keep X receiver spot•
-
Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Still running with first team•