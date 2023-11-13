Johnston caught all four of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Lions.

It took 10 weeks, but Johnston finally scored his first NFL touchdown thanks to a nifty designed red-zone play early in the fourth quarter. The rookie's counting stats Sunday are hardly worth applauding, but Johnston did draw two long pass interference calls, and on the first one the 22-year-old likely should have still brought in the ball and galloped untouched for a lengthy score. While fantasy managers have to acknowledge it's a relatively low bar set, this was easily Johnston's best game to date and represents a bit of hope for the weeks to come. Expect the Chargers to utilize Johnston heavily next week against the porous Packers defense.