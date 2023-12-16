Johnston caught of his three targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 63-21 loss to the Raiders.

Despite Keenan Allen (heel) out for the divisional matchup and an insurmountable deficit by the end of the first half that should have set the stage for more passing opportunities, the rookie didn't draw any additional looks. It's hard to know what Johnston's role will be moving forward especially with head coach Brandon Staley since fired, but it's clear the downgrade at quarterback with Easton Stick limits any potential fantasy upside.