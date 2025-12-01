Johnston caught all three of his targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in the 31-14 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Johnston's touchdown came late in the first quarter on a nifty designed short target, which required the 2023 first-round pick to nimbly dart around for 10 yards and into the end zone. Week 14 presents an obvious challenge against a gamey Philadelphia defense, but it could become more difficult with the left hand fracture to quarterback Justin Herbert, which will require surgery Sunday. Herbert played through the injury throughout the second half and largely seemed unaffected aside from some cumbersome padding around the injured area, and both the quarterback and head coach Jim Harbaugh think it's possible Herbert could play next week. Still, Johnston has been incredibly volatile in terms of targets in recent weeks and that probably doesn't change with a dinged up Herbert and his uncertain status.