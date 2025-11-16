Johnston (shin), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against Jacksonville, appears likely to play after practicing in full Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnston was given a questionable tag heading into the weekend despite logging a full practice Friday. Players who end the week with a full practice session typically end up playing in the upcoming contest, though Johnston's status may not be officially clarified until around 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If he does suit up, Johnston will likely take on his usual key role in the Chargers' WR corps alongside Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen.