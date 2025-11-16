Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Seems likely to suit up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston (shin), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against Jacksonville, appears likely to play after practicing in full Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Johnston was given a questionable tag heading into the weekend despite logging a full practice Friday. Players who end the week with a full practice session typically end up playing in the upcoming contest, though Johnston's status may not be officially clarified until around 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If he does suit up, Johnston will likely take on his usual key role in the Chargers' WR corps alongside Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen.
