Johnston had three receptions (six targets) for 29 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to Denver.

The Chargers were without their top three receivers from the start of the season, so Johnston finished as one of three replacement wideouts to see six or more targets Sunday. The first-round rookie failed to capitalize on the added opportunity, posting his third consecutive game of 30 or fewer receiving yards. Johnston's role and fantasy value should remain unchanged heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs.