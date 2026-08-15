Chargers' Quentin Johnston: Sidelined for preseason opener

Johnston did not play in the Chargers' 27-7 preseason win over the Texans on Thursday.

Johnston joined Tre' Harris and Ladd McConkey in observing Thursday's exhibition contest from the sidelines while KeAndre Lambert-Smith, JaQuae Jackson and rookie fourth-rounder Brenen Thompson each played 30 or more offensive snaps against Houston. Johnston had his ups and downs in 2025 but finished with a career-high 735 yards across 14 regular-season games, with his eight touchdowns tying his career-best set in 2024. However, the 2023 first-rounder could be in line for an expanded role in the scheme of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, especially since Keenan Allen is still a free agent.