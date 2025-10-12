Johnston (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Johnston took a questionable tag into the weekend after turning in limited practices Wednesday through Friday and was viewed as a game-time decision leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the Chargers have ultimately chosen to hold out the ascending third-year wideout for the first time this season. In Johnston's absence, more target volume could be available for starting wideouts Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen, while rookie Tre' Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith could benefit from more playing time in three-receiver formations. Given that he seemed to close to playing Sunday before being made inactive, Johnston should have decent odds of returning to action Week 7 versus the Colts.