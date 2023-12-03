Johnston caught five of his seven targets for 52 yards in the 6-0 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

It's a low benchmark, but after struggling for most of the season Sunday's outing was easily the best of the rookie's career, especially given the sloppy conditions. Keenan Allen predictably led the team in targets (nine), but it was encouraging to see Johnston get involved to the extent that he did as no other wide receiver saw more than three targets on the afternoon. It's too early to say the 22-year-old has turned the corner, but given the Chargers' desperate need for a second reliable pass catcher, Johnston will be afforded every opportunity to overcome his rookie woes.